Yayoi Kusama, iconic polka-dot artist, dies at 97

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Yun Hyong-keun’s blue-and-umber world unfolds in Seoul retrospective
Thirty paintings spanning four decades reveal the late monochrome master’s evolving artistic vision at PKM Gallery and his newly opened Seogyo-dong home.
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Kim Bohie exhibit shines light on green, blue hues of Jeju
The Korean painter’s Seoul exhibition traces four decades of turning the island's lush natural landscapes into lyrical canvases.
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Thirty years of Do Ho Suh, and the many things his homes were asked to mean
An exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea traces the renowned artist's career in all forms of media.
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Reconstructing a legacy: Park Seobo Museum delves into what late painter left behind
The first exhibition at the Park Seobo Museum pairs the late artist Park Seo-bo's works with those of Vietnamese French painter Huong Dodinh.