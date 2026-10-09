White House official accuses Korea of flooding U.S. with subsidized steel

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U.S. keeps Korea in Tier 1 group for human trafficking elimination efforts for third straight year
The U.S. State Department report noted that weak sentencing undermined accountability for traffickers in Korea and that the number of cases of adult trafficking pursued by authorities remained "disproportionately low compared to [...] the scale of the crime."
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Nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed: What Americans want for South Korea
A new Korea Economic Institute of America survey finds 58% of Americans support South Korea developing nuclear-powered submarines, while 71% oppose Seoul acquiring nuclear weapons.
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Trump's transactional approach makes Seoul rethink how to work with Washington
As the United States increasingly links security plans to trade and investment commitments, South Korea faces renewed pressure to negotiate the many aspects of its alliance as a single transaction.
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A U.S.-China AI hotline could provide a vital safety net
A bilateral emergency channel could become a practical first step toward containing AI accidents as global regulation remains out of reach.