Vance warns against relying on 'brittle,' 'adversarial' countries for supply chains

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Seoul attracts 2.8 trillion won from 4 U.S. firms in chip, energy sectors
The investments will expand semiconductor, advanced materials and offshore wind projects across Korea.
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Chip tariff talks with U.S. based on understanding Korea won't be disadvantaged: Seoul official
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Korea and the United States are discussing semiconductor tariffs under a pledge that Seoul will not face worse terms than competitors.
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Housing plan threatens to hamstring Korea's horse racing industry, groups warn
A committee representing racehorse breeders, owners, trainers, jockeys and stable workers says a rushed redevelopment for 9,800 homes could imperil horses, jobs and Korea’s largest racetrack.
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Tesla sales soar, but limited repair options put a dent in ownership experience
Tesla’s booming sales in Korea have outpaced its small collision repair network, creating parts shortages and long waits when vehicles are involved in collisions.