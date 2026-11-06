USFK commander meets with Japanese defense minister to discuss regional cooperation

Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the U.S. Forces Korea, speaks to reporters during a press conference at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 8, 2025. YONHAP

Gen. Xavier Brunson met with Shinjiro Koizumi in Tokyo, with details of the discussions not revealed.

The commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has met with Japan's defense minister to discuss defense cooperation among allies and like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Japan's defense ministry.

Gen. Xavier Brunson, who also leads the United Nations Command and South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, paid a courtesy call on Shinjiro Koizumi in Tokyo, according to a post on the ministry's official X account.

The post showed that U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass and Japanese Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, head of Japan's Joint Staff, joined the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides confirmed the importance of further strengthening defense cooperation among allies and like-minded countries for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

The ministry did not provide further details of the discussions, including whether North Korea or trilateral security cooperation involving South Korea, the United States and Japan was addressed.





Yonhap