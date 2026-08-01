U.S. to institutionalize visa bond program requiring certain applicants to post up to $20,000

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U.S. mulling $100,000 fee for foreign students after graduation work
The Trump administration is considering a $100,000 fee for foreign students seeking to work in the U.S. postgraduation via the OPT program.
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New U.S. ambassador pledges ‘stronger, more prosperous’ region as she arrives in Korea to a slew of challenges
Michelle Steel vowed to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance as she enters takes on a post left vacant for 18 months amid trade friction, political protests and high expectations.
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Michelle Steel to arrive in Seoul as new U.S. ambassador
The first U.S. envoy to take the post since Donald Trump’s return is expected in Seoul on Thursday, with alliance and security issues high on the agenda.
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Fed holds rates steady as war risks and dissent grow
The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate unchanged in a 9-3 vote, citing elevated inflation, resilience in the U.S. economy and uncertainty from the Iran war.