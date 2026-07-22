U.S. to extend North Korea travel ban until August next year

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Flood warning lifted for Imjin River near inter-Korean border
Authorities withdrew the warning for Yeoncheon’s Imjin Bridge after water levels fell from spikes linked to heavy rain and North Korea’s dam release.
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Trump says U.S. will 'take care of' Houthis if they impose Red Sea blockade
Trump said the United States would act against the Houthis if they move to block the Red Sea, amid rising fears over energy supply disruptions and escalating tensions with Iran.
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North Korean foreign minister returns from trip to Russia: KCNA
Choe Son-hui arrived in Pyongyang after talks in Moscow that intensified focus on North Korea-Russia treaty coordination and a possible Kim Jong-un visit.
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South Korean passport power ranks 2nd with visa-free access to 188 countries
A new Henley Passport Index report says South Koreans can enter 188 destinations visa-free or with visa on arrival, tying the country for second worldwide.