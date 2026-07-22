U.S. to extend North Korea travel ban until August next year

A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington on July 11, 2025 REUTERS/YONHAP

The State Department renewed the restriction for another year, citing serious risks of arrest and long-term detention for U.S. travelers.

The United States will extend its ban on its citizens' travel to North Korea for another year, a State Department notice showed Tuesday, citing "serious" risks associated with travel to the reclusive state.

The department posted the notice on the Federal Register on Monday, announcing the decision on the extension, which will make the restriction valid from Sept. 1 this year to Aug. 31 next year, as the current measure is set to expire on Aug. 31.

Under the measure, all U.S. passports are to be declared invalid for travel to, in or through the North unless specially validated for such travel.

"The Department of State has determined there continues to be serious risk to U.S. citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention constituting imminent danger to their physical safety," the department said in the notice.

In 2017, the United States implemented the travel restriction on North Korea. It has since been extended annually.





Yonhap