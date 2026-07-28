U.S. removes sanctions on 84 targets in 'modernization' effort

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When political goals override security strategy (KOR)
Rushed defense reforms, from Opcon transfer to academy integration, could weaken Korea's readiness and deterrence.
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Kimchi gets U.S. government's endorsement as exports break records
The U.S. federal dietary recommendation is yet another first for Korea's fermented staple as it gains wider traction and more fans across the United States.
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When political goals override security strategy
Rushed defense reforms, from Opcon transfer to academy integration, could weaken Korea's readiness and deterrence.
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Korea weighs naval deployment to Hormuz as U.S. seeks allied support
The government is considering concrete plans to deploy naval vessels and other military assets to the Strait of Hormuz, a shift from its more cautious stance as recently as last month.