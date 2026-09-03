U.S. Navy considers Korean, Japanese and Turkish frigates for new warship program

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Trump says Korea, Japan bound for Alaska to 'load up' with oil, build pipelines
U.S. President Donald Trump said Korea and Japan are joining efforts tied to Alaska oil, fuel and pipeline development.
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Trump gov't considering 'targeted' tariff policy for semiconductors, Korea 'closely monitoring' issues
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said semiconductor companies that manufacture in the United States would receive tariff relief under a proposed targeted policy.
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What makes K-beauty Korean? The answer is getting complicated.
European and American labels are adopting Korean names, ingredients and manufacturing as exports surge on an insatiable global appetite.
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Senior diplomat, new U.S. envoy pledge closer coordination on peninsula issues
Vice Foreign Minister Jeong Yeon-doo and Ambassador Michelle Steel agreed to maintain close communication on security, economic and North Korean nuclear concerns.