U.S. mulling $100,000 fee for foreign students after graduation work

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Partisanship over new envoy hurts national interest (KOR)
New U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel begins her post in Korea amid airport protests, ending a long vacancy and raising stakes for alliance diplomacy.
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Partisanship over new envoy hurts national interest
New U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel begins her post in Korea amid airport protests, ending a long vacancy and raising stakes for alliance diplomacy.
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New U.S. ambassador pledges ‘stronger, more prosperous’ region as she arrives in Korea to a slew of challenges
Michelle Steel vowed to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance as she enters takes on a post left vacant for 18 months amid trade friction, political protests and high expectations.
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Michelle Steel to arrive in Seoul as new U.S. ambassador
The first U.S. envoy to take the post since Donald Trump’s return is expected in Seoul on Thursday, with alliance and security issues high on the agenda.