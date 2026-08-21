U.S. military says it is aware of North Korean missile launches, reaffirms defense commitment to allies

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Bessent urges U.S. allies to join economic pressure campaign on Iran
The U.S. Treasury secretary says Washington will pursue unprecedented sanctions enforcement against those doing business with Iran.
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North Korea remains silent over latest missile launches
Pyongyang again omitted its latest short-range ballistic missile launches from state media amid South Korea-U.S. military drills.
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U.S.-North Korea talks without denuclearization risk worst-case outcome
Trump’s remarks raise fears that U.S.-North Korea talks could shift from denuclearization to arms control, putting South Korea’s security at risk.
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Kim Yo-jong mocks Seoul over Trump-ordered scale-back of joint military drills
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister blasted Seoul as a "puppet" for going along with Trump's surprise order to scale back joint South Korea-U.S. military drills.