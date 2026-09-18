U.S. may delay new tariffs before Trump-Xi summit

Read more
-
Foreign minister says $350 billion U.S. investment delay is procedural
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the delayed announcement on South Korea's $350 billion U.S. investment reflects domestic procedures, not a bilateral dispute.
-
Cultural, knowledge-intensive business trade posts $6.44B deficit in H1
Intellectual property royalties posted a deficit of $4.9 billion, while professional and business services were $4.67 billion in the red.
-
August auto exports down 30 percent from last year
Korea’s automobile exports for August fell 29.8 percent on year as fewer working days and strike-related production disruptions reduced shipments.
-
Ex-U.S. official expects Trump-Xi summit to yield little on North Korea denuclearization
A former U.S. official said Washington and Beijing's diverging interests make major progress on North Korean denuclearization unlikely.