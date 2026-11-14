Planes are parked at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas during a nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13, 2026. AP/YONHAP

The FAA lifted a four-hour nationwide ground stop after a communications failure disrupted thousands of flights, with delays expected to persist for days.

The US Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ⁠nationwide ground stop on Friday after a communications failure at air traffic control centers caused chaos at airports and ⁠triggered the longest nationwide shutdown since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

More than 4,700 flights were canceled and 10,000 delayed on Friday, while another 700 had already been canceled for Saturday, according to FlightRadar24. Aviation analysts said it could take days for airlines to restore their schedules after a nationwide grounding that lasted more than four hours.

The ⁠Department of Homeland Security said there were no signs the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

The failure is the ⁠latest and most dramatic ⁠sign of strain on a US air traffic control system beset by equipment and communications problems, controller shortages and aging infrastructure.

The only other nationwide ground stop since the ⁠September 11 attacks came in January ⁠2023, when ⁠the FAA halted domestic departures for around 90 minutes.





Reuters