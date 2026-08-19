U.S. government sued for new rule affecting visas for international students, journalists

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Defense minister says Trump’s claim on Korea’s Iran response 'not consistent with facts'
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said President Trump’s account of South Korea rejecting U.S. Iran denuclearization efforts was not consistent with the facts.
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U.S. carrier redeployment to Middle East raises concerns over Pacific security gap
The United States sent the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group from the Pacific to the Middle East, raising concerns that China could use the gap in U.S. military presence to expand its influence in the Pacific.
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North warns of 'more transparent action' over South-U.S. drills
The state-run Korean Central News Agency accused the Ulchi Freedom Exercise of becoming more dangerous with each iteration, pushing tensions on the Korean Peninsula "to the threshold of a war."
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Trump’s remarks expose strains in South Korea-U.S. alliance (KOR)
Trump’s complaints over South Korea’s level of support highlight why Seoul must rebuild trust with Washington to safeguard its security interests.