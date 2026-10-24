U.S. first lady secures temporary cease-fire in Ukraine for humanitarian aid

An image taken from an undated drone video released on Sept. 12 shows a destroyed buildings in Oleshky, Kherson Region, in Russian-controlled Ukraine. REUTERS/YONHAP

According to the White House, Russia and Ukraine agreed to pause fighting in Oleshky from Oct. 29 to allow humanitarian aid and civilian evacuations.

WASHINGTON — U.S. first lady Melania Trump has secured an agreement between Russia and Ukraine for a temporary cease-fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Oleshky to allow the provision of humanitarian assistance, the White House said Friday.

The localized cease-fire is scheduled to begin Thursday, with both countries agreeing to suspend military operations in the city to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian supplies and establish a safe passageway for residents seeking evacuation, according to a statement from the Office of the First Lady.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front line war city on the brink of disaster,” Melania Trump said in the statement, citing urgent shortages of medical supplies, food, clean water and electricity.

The White House said the first lady and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to negotiate the terms of the agreement, including the timing, procedures and implementation, with Melania Trump serving as an “exclusive intermediary.”

Under the arrangement, civilian representatives from both countries are expected to visit residents to assess their humanitarian needs and coordinate transportation for those wishing to evacuate, including to destinations in either Russia or Ukraine.

Related Article

Trump also said she had secured the participation of an impartial American media organization, without naming the outlet, to document the humanitarian operation and help ensure that residents' preferences are respected.

Oleshky, located across the Dnipro River from Kherson, had a prewar population of approximately 24,000, according to the office. Today, an estimated 1,700 to 2,000 residents remain, primarily older people, along with around 50 children.





Yonhap