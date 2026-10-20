U.S. bill targets Golden Dome vulnerabilities

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North Korea missile launches may test Trump’s red lines, CSIS says
A Center for Strategic and International Studies analysis says Pyongyang’s surge in missile launches may be probing how far President Trump will tolerate military provocations.
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U.S. orders DeepSeek removal from federal agencies
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has barred federal civilian agencies from using or buying DeepSeek-linked IT products over supply-chain security concerns.
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Trump unsure of Kim meeting in China
U.S. President Donald Trump said no meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been requested ahead of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.
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Korea is on track to post a record trade surplus with the U.S. That’s a problem for Seoul.
The balance, likely to top $100 billion for the first time, could spur the White House to broaden its investment demands.