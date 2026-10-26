U.S. bill targets AI cybersecurity threats from North Korea, Iran

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The paradox of sovereignty (KOR)
Preserving deterrence through the U.S. alliance matters more than symbolic sovereignty amid growing regional threats.
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USFK chief highlights importance of logistics solutions for sustainment capabilities
Gen. Xavier Brunson urged allies to modernize military logistics and exercises, saying endurance in Korea is essential to deterring threats.
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The paradox of sovereignty
Preserving deterrence through the U.S. alliance matters more than symbolic sovereignty amid growing regional threats.
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Seoul, Washington coordinating ‘closely’ on Opcon transfer year, defense chief says
The topic is expected to be addressed at the Security Consultative Meeting in Washington in December, though differences remain.