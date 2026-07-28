Turkey tapped to host 49th Unesco World Heritage Committee next year

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Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Kumamoto in Japan, with tremors felt in Busan
The quake struck at 4:27 p.m. south of the island of Kyushu, with reports in the southern parts of Korea that tremors could be felt.
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K-Heritage House draws 52,000 in Busan during Busan Unesco session
The showcase pavilion for Korea’s heritage has attracted more than 52,000 visitors during the country's first Unesco World Heritage Committee session being held in Busan.
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Unesco World Heritage Centre director urges preservation of Jongmyo amid development dispute
Lazare Eloundou Assomo called for a proper assessment to determine whether a redevelopment plan threatens a site's Outstanding Universal Value.
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Inscription of additional South Korean tidal flats advances World Heritage Committee's collaborative initiatives
The committee's vision involves a transnational inscription encompassing the Yellow Sea's tidal flats, including those of China and North Korea, to protect an important habitat along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway for migratory birds.