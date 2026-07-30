TSMC plant's return to normal production levels delayed following Kumamoto earthquake

The Taiwanese chip giant confirmed that the building's systems are operating normally and that there are no issues with the raw materials supply.

TSMC’s plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, may take several days to return to normal levels of production after a major earthquake hit the region on Tuesday.

The Taiwanese chip giant has said that it needs time to inspect and adjust equipment at the plant, according to Kyodo News on Wednesday.

“The water supply, electricity and safety management systems at the plant are operating normally. However, given the earthquake’s strong tremors, inspections and adjustments of production equipment will take time,” TSMC said.

“There are currently no problems with the supply of raw materials,” the company added.

TSMC has been operating its first plant in the prefecture in Kikuyo since 2024. Employees were evacuated after the earthquake and returned in stages once the company confirmed that the building was structurally safe.

“No structural problems were found during the building’s inspection, and operations have resumed in stages,” TSMC said. “Detailed inspections of production equipment and an assessment of the earthquake’s impact are continuing.”

The company is also conducting a damage assessment and partially suspended construction of its second plant in the prefecture, Japan’s Nippon TV reported.

TSMC aims to begin mass production of advanced 3-nanometer chips for AI and other applications at its second Kumamoto plant in 2028.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]