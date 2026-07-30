TSMC plant's return to normal production levels delayed following Kumamoto earthquake

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Death toll from earthquake off southern Japan rises to 28, cabinet secretary says
Minoru Kihara said the total released by Tokyo differs from Kumamoto Prefecture's count because of reporting methods by local authorities.
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TSMC suspends construction on fab in Japan after earthquake
Employees were evacuated from a plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, which remained standing, but building work was halted over aftershock concerns.
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Mourning the market
Funeral wreaths outside the National Assembly spotlight growing criticism that single-stock leveraged ETFs are worsening volatility as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares tumble.
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Koreans in Japan recount panic after powerful Kumamoto earthquake
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Kumamoto triggered evacuations, disrupted travel and left Koreans in the country describing scenes of fear and confusion.