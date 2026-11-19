Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, are pictured ahead of a reception in honor of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2026 economic leaders at the Shenzhen International Exchange Centre in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18. TASS/YONHAP

The first U.S.-China-Russia trilateral summit will address global security as uncertainty persists over a possible Trump-Kim meeting.

SHENZHEN, China — The leaders of the United States, China and Russia were set to hold their first-ever trilateral summit in Shenzhen on Thursday to discuss key international security issues, while uncertainty remains over whether U.S. President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to China.

Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen later in the day. Trump has expressed his intention to discuss nuclear arms reductions and other major international issues at the three-way summit.

The meeting comes amid differences among the three countries over key international issues, including nuclear disarmament and conflicts involving Ukraine and Iran.

Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin foreign policy aide, said Monday that the countries were engaged in intensive consultations over a draft joint statement, adding that Russia had conveyed its position to China, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

It remains unclear whether the three sides will issue a joint statement. If they fail to reach an agreement, each country could instead separately explain the outcome of the talks.

North Korea could also be discussed but more likely within the context of broader discussions.

"I do not think North Korea's nuclear program will be a major topic on its own, although it may be addressed within the broader discussion of global security issues," Sydney Seiler, a former U.S. intelligence official, told Yonhap News Agency ahead of the summit.

A bilateral summit between Trump and Xi is also scheduled ahead of the trilateral gathering.

The two leaders were set to meet for the first time in about two months since their talks in Washington in September, with bilateral issues including tariff disputes, rare earth export controls and restrictions on advanced semiconductors expected to be discussed.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over whether Trump could hold a surprise meeting with the North Korean leader.

Trump raised the possibility of meeting Kim during his Asia trip, which included a stop in Manila for the Asean summit.

Trump reiterated the possibility during a meeting with Quad leaders in Manila on Tuesday, saying Kim "would like to" attend the APEC summit.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Trump was serious about engaging with Kim, while making clear that no meeting had been confirmed.







Yonhap