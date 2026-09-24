Trump welcomes Xi as Chinese leader kicks off state visit for summit on trade, AI and security

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak as Xi arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sept. 23. REUTERS/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a rare welcome on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping in a rare welcome at a military base near Washington on Wednesday as Xi kicked off his three-day state visit to the United States for a summit on trade, AI, security and other key issues.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump gave Xi and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan the rare welcome on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on the eve of the leaders' White House summit — the third in-person meeting following their previous talks in Busan last October and in Beijing in May.

Trump's greeting upon Xi's arrival rather than at the presidential compound underscored the importance the U.S. president attaches to the visit by the leader of the Asian superpower, as the high-stakes summit is set to feature crucial issues, including a bilateral trade truce, AI safety and Taiwan's security.

This week's summit is a crucial event for both leaders given that Trump seeks stable ties with Xi ahead of the November midterm elections, with Xi angling for good summit outcomes ahead of a key political gathering — the fifth plenum of the Communist Party's Central Committee set for next month, observers said.

Among the key agenda items for the summit is expected to be the two countries' trade truce, which was set to expire in November. After talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that Washington and Beijing agreed to extend "the Busan agreement" until Jan. 10 of next year, according to Reuters.

The United States and China reached the current truce during their summit in Busan last year, under which Washington agreed to suspend increased tariffs on Chinese goods, with Beijing suspending new export controls on rare earths and other critical minerals.

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, and First Lady Melania Trump greet Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sept. 23. AFP/YONHAP

AI is expected to be another key topic for the Trump-Xi meeting as the two great powers have been caught in an intensifying competition over AI leadership amid growing safety and security concerns associated with the evolving technology.

Reports have said that the Trump administration has proposed the establishment of a "notification mechanism" for bilateral communication to discuss dangerous AI events with substantial security implications.

The upcoming summit is also expected to touch on the security of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that China regards as part of its territory.

In addition, the leaders could also discuss North Korea-related issues as Trump intends to resume diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this year.

Speculation has arisen that Trump could seek a meeting with Kim during his next trip to Asia, likely for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen in November.

During their Beijing summit, the leaders confirmed their shared goal to denuclearize North Korea, according to a White House fact sheet. But it remains uncertain whether the leaders reaffirmed the denuclearization goal at this week's talks given that both sides seek better ties with Pyongyang.

Before the summit, Trump and the first lady will host a state arrival ceremony for Xi and the Chinese first lady, which will be held on the South Lawn, State Floor and Rose Garden of the White House, and feature 479 military personnel, representing all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, according to the U.S. first lady's office.

U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, salutes during a military flyover during an arrival ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sept. 23. AP/YONHAP

The welcome ceremony will include a military review in the Rose Garden as well as a military flyover featuring a B-2 bomber and four F-22 fighter jets.

On Thursday evening, the U.S. president and first lady will greet Xi and the Chinese first lady at the North Portico of the White House for a state dinner in the East Room.

On Friday morning, the presidential couples will travel to the National Archives in Washington where they will view a variety of important records and documents significant to the U.S.-China relationship throughout history.





Yonhap