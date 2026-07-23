Trump threatens to bomb Iranian bridges, power plants if Tehran fires at ships in Strait of Hormuz

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As Red Sea blockade threat grows, Korea weighs Suez Canal as crude import route of last resort
Experts warn that the Suez option would be costly and hard to sustain due to the added voyage time, tanker size limitations and canal tolls.
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South Korea, Asean deepen ties as Middle East tensions rise
Foreign ministers from Seoul and the Asean are set to discuss energy security, trade resilience and new cooperation projects as the Middle East crisis raises global risks.
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Trump says U.S. will 'take care of' Houthis if they impose Red Sea blockade
Trump said the United States would act against the Houthis if they move to block the Red Sea, amid rising fears over energy supply disruptions and escalating tensions with Iran.
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No cap, gas is expensive
Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on July 21 after President Lee Jae Myung signaled that the government could tighten the fuel price cap.