Trump threatens 'substantial' tariffs on EU after Google fine

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Lee outlines plan to transform Korea into pillar of global AI supply chain
President Lee Jae Myung's strategy to turn Korea into to a trusted AI production base and leading economy includes a multihub semiconductor production network spanning the Seoul metropolitan area and regional provinces.
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President Lee arrives in San Francisco, set to meet Jensen Huang, Sam Altman
During his two-day visit to San Francisco, President Lee Jae Myung will meet with the heads of four global tech giants to discuss investment and cooperation plans.
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Public approval of President Lee falls for third straight week: Poll
A Gallup Korea survey showed President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating falling to 51 percent, with real estate policy as the top reason for negative views.
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Lee to embark on trip to San Francisco, 3 South American countries
President Lee Jae Myung will meet top Silicon Valley executives and hold summit talks in Brazil, Chile and Argentina during an 11-day trip focused on AI, investment and strategic partnerships.