U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio speaks to the press at the Solaire Resort near Manila on Nov. 18. AP/YONHAP

The U.S. secretary of state reiterated the president’s stance that meeting with a leader is not a concession.

U.S. President Donald Trump is "serious" about seeking dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday, as speculation continues about a possible meeting between the two during Trump's ongoing Asia trip.

Rubio made the remarks to the traveling White House press pool in Manila when asked whether Trump's idea of meeting Kim was a serious proposal or merely a possibility being floated.

"It's serious in the sense that I think the president has never viewed meeting and talking to someone as a concession," Rubio said.

The secretary added that Trump believes dialogue is necessary to resolve disputes with countries with which the United States has disagreements, reiterating that meeting a foreign leader does not mean endorsing that leader's actions.

"If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we are ever going to solve it is if we engage with them," he said.

Rubio, however, acknowledged that a meeting "may not happen," while saying Trump was "prepared to do it."

"Whether that will lead to a positive outcome, we will never find out if we don't try," Rubio said.

Trump and Kim held three in-person meetings during Trump's first term, beginning with their historic summit in Singapore in June 2018, followed by a second meeting in Hanoi in February 2019 and a brief encounter at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June that year.

The meetings, however, failed to produce any tangible progress toward denuclearization or a lasting agreement regarding the Korean Peninsula.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim again. Before departing for Asia on Monday, he told reporters that he might meet Kim in China, adding that Kim's possible visit would be up to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump reiterated the possibility during a meeting with Quad leaders in Manila on Tuesday, saying Kim "would like to" attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Rubio is accompanying Trump on his Asia trip, which began with his arrival in Manila on Tuesday. Trump attended a meeting of the Quad grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia and India, as well as a special summit with Asean leaders.

Trump was scheduled to travel to Shenzhen later Wednesday after holding talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila. The APEC summit, which runs through Thursday, will include South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who arrived in Shenzhen earlier Wednesday following his two-day trip to Manila.

On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Xi, followed by a trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Washington officials said earlier.





Yonhap