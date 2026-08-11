Trump says U.S. has swept 'entire' Strait of Hormuz for mines

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Pentagon official renews calls for allies' greater defense contributions
A senior U.S. defense official said Washington is deepening its Indo-Pacific commitment while expecting allies to increase military contributions and avoid security groupings that sideline America.
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Majority of Koreans still see U.S. ahead of China despite strains in alliance, survey finds
Over 57 percent of respondents did not agree that China will become the global leader, but nearly half took issue with Seoul’s response to Washington’s demands.
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'American dream' becomes nightmare as U.S. visa uncertainties unsettle Korean students
New U.S. rules and proposals are prompting Korean students and families to rethink study and work plans in America.
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Korea to enact special law speeding semiconductor, AI mega projects
The presidential office aims to pass a mega special zones law this year to fast-track approvals, infrastructure and incentives for semiconductor, physical AI and AI data center investments.