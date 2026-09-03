Trump says Korea, Japan bound for Alaska to 'load up' with oil, build pipelines

Read more
-
U.S. Navy considers Korean, Japanese and Turkish frigates for new warship program
Washington is considering Korea’s Chungnam-class frigate alongside Japanese and Turkish designs as it explores allied shipbuilding for a new naval program.
-
Trump gov't considering 'targeted' tariff policy for semiconductors, Korea 'closely monitoring' issues
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said semiconductor companies that manufacture in the United States would receive tariff relief under a proposed targeted policy.
-
What makes K-beauty Korean? The answer is getting complicated.
European and American labels are adopting Korean names, ingredients and manufacturing as exports surge on an insatiable global appetite.
-
Court approves Homeplus rehabilitation plan
The plan was overwhelmingly approved in a vote at a stakeholder meeting, formally allowing the hypermarket chain to begin repaying its debts.