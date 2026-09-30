Trump says Kim Jong-un has 'pretty large' nuclear capacity, but situation will be 'fine' as long as he's 'around'

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SNU leads Korean universities in 2027 THE rankings, and KAIST, Sungkyunkwan hit record highs
Seoul National University (SNU) led Korean universities at No. 56. Meanwhile, KAIST rose from No. 70 to No. 64, and Sungkyunkwan University did the same, rising to No. 68.
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UNC determines that armistice violation occurred in relation to DMZ mine explosion
The United Nations Command (UNC) confirmed that a North Korean antipersonnel mine had been found on the South Korean side of the military demarcation line and "determined that an Armistice Agreement violation occurred."
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Kim Yo-jong denies that North Korean mine caused DMZ explosion
Kim Yo-jong, the director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of Kim Jong-un, called the South Korean military's assessment that a North Korean mine likely caused the explosion a "clear farce."
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Kazakh worker killed after concrete ceiling collapses at construction site in Seoul
Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor plan to investigate the cause of the accident and look into whether the companies involved violated workplace safety laws.