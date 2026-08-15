Trump says he will declare Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory 'pretty soon'

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Korea dismisses chief trade negotiator as U.S. pressure mounts
Yeo Han-koo was removed by administrative order as Seoul faces sensitive trade talks with Washington over investment commitments and other disputes.
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The next fleet of Washington's warships could be Korean
Trump’s new policy could let qualifying Korean shipbuilders build up to two U.S.-bound vessels at home while expanding U.S. shipyard investment.
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BTS's U.S. favorability hits record 46% in Q2: Poll
The share of Americans who said that they have a positive impression of BTS reached a record 46 percent, 12 percentage points higher than the initial 2021 figure of 34 percent.
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Pyongyang slams Washington’s new nuclear strategy as an offensive posture
North Korea condemned a proposed U.S. nuclear strategy as lowering the threshold for nuclear use and said it will strengthen its self-defense nuclear deterrent.