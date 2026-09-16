Trump says countries that have been 'no help' should reimburse U.S. when Iran war ends

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Korea’s broad principles in the narrow Strait of Hormuz (KOR)
Seoul must weigh national interests, public consent and risks before joining any U.S.-led mission near the Strait of Hormuz.
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Korea’s broad principles in the narrow Strait of Hormuz
Seoul must weigh national interests, public consent and risks before joining any U.S.-led mission near the Strait of Hormuz.
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Saudi pipeline strike raises alarm over Korea’s crude oil supply
Korea’s near-term crude supplies are secure, but a prolonged Saudi pipeline outage could raise costs and inflation from November.
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Prosecutors seek warrants for 8 current, former petrochemical executives on suspicion of price-fixing
Seven companies are suspected of colluding on the prices of PVC, plasticizers, caustic soda and other products, earning trillions of won.