Trump says businesses that moved to Korea, other countries are 'coming back home'

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Trump threatens 'substantial' tariffs on EU after Google fine
In a social media post, U.S. President Donald Trump said that his administration will launch trade investigations into the European Union after it fined Google $1 billion.
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Hyundai second quarter profit slides 11.2% on costs, production losses
Higher costs and supplier fire-related production losses hit the automaker's earnings despite stronger sales and exchange-rate gains.
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Trump threatens to bomb Iranian bridges, power plants if Tehran fires at ships in Strait of Hormuz
Trump said the United States would strike Iranian bridges or power plants if Tehran targets ships in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of wider conflict and energy disruption.
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Trump says U.S. will 'take care of' Houthis if they impose Red Sea blockade
Trump said the United States would act against the Houthis if they move to block the Red Sea, amid rising fears over energy supply disruptions and escalating tensions with Iran.