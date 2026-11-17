U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech during a U.S.-Asean dinner in Manila on Nov. 17. AP/YONHAP

Trump said Korean investment enabled approval of a major Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline, though Seoul says participation still depends on a commercial viability review.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration has approved a massive liquefied natural gas pipeline project in Alaska thanks to Korean investment, despite Seoul's cautious approach toward making a commitment.

"Thanks to a historic investment from South Korea, we also just approved a colossal liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska to facilitate the export of record amounts of abundant, affordable American energy to partners all across the Pacific," Trump said in a speech at a dinner with leaders attending the Asean summit in Manila.

President Lee Jae Myung was also in attendance at the dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

Trump said the project would help lower energy costs and strengthen energy security across the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

"This historic infrastructure project will be something very special," he said. "It'll lower energy costs and increase energy security for nations throughout the region and throughout the world."

Trump's remarks came amid differences between Seoul and Washington over the status of the proposed project.

The White House previously said $54 billion was tied to the Alaska project, but Seoul has maintained that its participation remains subject to a commercial viability review.

Last month, Trump threatened to "charge" Korea "more" if it does not agree to invest in the Alaska project. "If they don't want to do it, that's okay with me. I'll just charge them more," Trump said.

During the dinner, Trump also highlighted trade agreements reached with Korea and other Asian countries since his return to the White House, reaffirming Washington's commitment to expanding economic ties with the region.





Yonhap