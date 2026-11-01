Trump open to talks with Kim Jong-un but nothing is scheduled, Rubio says

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FBI says North Korean hackers behind $6 billion Binance theft
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation identified North Korean hackers as stealing more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance and moving funds into other online finance platforms and exchanges.
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North Korea tests ballistic missiles mounted with cluster bombs
Pyongyang vowed to field various types of cluster warheads by the end of the year, state media reported.
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North Korea calls U.S.-led sanctions push a 'strategic failure'
Pyongyang denounced a joint statement by 11 countries and the European Union pledging continued enforcement of sanctions over its nuclear, missile and cyber activities.
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DP lawmaker issued U.S. visa, days after refusal
Rep. Jin Sung-joon received an A-2 visa days after saying his application had been denied, clearing him to visit U.S. Pacific Command.