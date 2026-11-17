U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meet at a hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27, 2019, ahead of their second summit. GETTY IMAGES

Trump said Kim Jong-un "would like to" attend the APEC summit in China, raising the prospect of another encounter between the leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "would like to" attend this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, leaving open the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders.

"He would like to, yeah. We'll see what happens," Trump said during a meeting with leaders of the Quad security grouping on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Manila, when asked whether Kim would attend the APEC summit.

The remarks came after Trump raised the possibility of meeting Kim during his visit to Shenzhen, China, for the APEC summit, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Monday, before departing for his Asia trip, Trump told reporters at the White House that he "may meet with" Kim. "He may come; I don't know. That's up to [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]," Trump said, without specifying further.

Trump raised the possibility of meeting Kim before reporters asked him about North Korea as he outlined his upcoming trip to Asia.

Last week, however, a White House official said that no meeting with Kim was planned during Trump's trip to China, but Trump did not rule out the possibility of one.

Trump and Kim held three meetings during Trump's first term, including summits in Singapore in 2018 and Hanoi in 2019, followed by an encounter at the inter-Korean border later that year. Their diplomacy failed to produce a lasting agreement on North Korea's nuclear weapons program.





Yonhap