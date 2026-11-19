U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the plenary session at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. AP/YONHAP

While calling for careful management of “bad elements,” the U.S. president expressed opposition to restrictions that could hinder development.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday stressed the need for caution in managing the potential risks of advanced AI, while opposing regulations that could hamper the technology's development.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' plenary session in Shenzhen, China, Trump described what he called "super intelligence" (SI) as the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution, highlighting its potential to drive economic growth.

"It's super intelligence, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it," Trump said. "It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements."

Trump voiced opposition to restrictions that could hinder the technology's development.

"We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen," he said.

He reaffirmed Washington's commitment to promoting stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and expressed anticipation about his planned trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.





Yonhap