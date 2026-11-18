President Donald Trump waves U.S. and Philippine flags upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Nov. 17, 2026, in Manila, Philippines. AP/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump faced a groundswell of criticism Tuesday as friends and foes alike said the White House must answer for a cascade of service outages that snarled travel, cut off work, limited bank access and disrupted classified communications.

Even staunch Trump allies accused the administration of lying or hiding information about the true cause of the disruptions. In recent days, Microsoft, Chase Bank, air traffic control and the National Security Agency have all been affected.

Each outage has been blamed on internal technical problems, with the companies and government agencies involved denying that they were the result of cyberattacks or rogue AI systems. Trump was nonchalant after arriving in Asia on Tuesday, declaring that "things like that happen," a response that did little to calm the country.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s former press secretary, offered advice for her old colleagues in the administration.

"What I would say to the White House is transparency is key," Leavitt said on Fox News. She said the president or someone else at the White House should explain what they know after Trump returns from Asia "to really calm the temperature."

She later praised the White House for having Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton address the outages in an interview on Fox Business Network. “Looking very diligently across the landscape, we are not seeing this as a cyber attack incident,” Clayton said in a clip that Leavitt shared on X. He said the U.S. government believes the incidents are caused by organizations making security upgrades that are taking longer than planned and encountering unexpected hiccups.

Tricia McLaughlin, a former spokesperson for Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, was skeptical about the lack of information coming out of the federal government.

“Americans aren’t stupid," she posted on social media. "We want and deserve to know what’s really going on.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, looks at Chinese President Xi Jinping as Xi arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., on Sept. 23. REUTERS/YONHAP

Meghan McCain, who is sometimes at odds with Trump and his allies, had similar advice.

“Someone high in the administration needs to get on tv and tell the American people NOW what is going on,” McCain wrote on X . “No one who lived through Covid is believing this is all a coincidence.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Some prominent figures in Trump’s Make America Great Again movement expressed alarm.

“Our leaders are lying to us. This is very clearly a coordinated cyber attack,” Laura Loomer wrote on social media. “President Trump should come back to the United States.” She did not present any evidence of an attack.

The series of outages began on Thursday, when Microsoft's email and other tools went down, paralyzing millions of workers who rely on them. Microsoft traced the issue to "an earlier network capacity upgrade."

Flights across the country were grounded the next day in the longest so-called ground stop since 9/11. The Federal Aviation Administration blamed a router upgrade.

By Monday, the banks were in the spotlight, as customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major financial institutions and the money transfer service Zelle after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system. Chase said it was caused by "a software bug" and was "not cyber-related."

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, stands with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington on Oct. 8. REUTERS/YONHAP

The same day, United Airlines said that it had resolved an internal system outage that delayed departing flights.

On Tuesday, an internal network that the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline after what the agency described as "routine maintenance."

Trump was dismissive when asked whether he was concerned about the Chase outage.

"It's life. When you're big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It's fine," Trump said in Manila, where he began a three-day Asia trip on Tuesday.

Trump's nonchalance was not shared by those already distrustful of the government and big institutions. And for people across the political spectrum, the continuous drip of alarming and frustrating outages is an unsettling reminder of perils posed by interconnected tech networks.

"Where is the transparency? Where is the accountability?" conservative commentator Kylie Jane Kremer wrote on X. “And why does it feel like we’re being told everything is fine while the very systems our country depends on are experiencing serious failures?”





AP