Takaichi asks Trump to help broker Kim Jong-un summit over abductee issue

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi looks on after delivering her policy speech at the parliament in Tokyo on Oct. 5. REUTERS/YONHAP

Japan's prime minister sought U.S. help arranging talks with the North Korean leader if a U.S.-North Korea summit takes place.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked U.S. President Donald Trump to help arrange a summit between her and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if a U.S.-North Korea summit takes place, the Japanese media reported Wednesday.

Takaichi made the revelation during a meeting with families of Japanese abductees and others at the prime minister’s office on Wednesday, according to the Asahi Shimbun.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that Takaichi made the request to discuss the abduction issue with Kim.

Since taking office, Takaichi has repeatedly expressed her willingness to hold a summit with Kim in an effort to resolve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.

The Wednesday meeting was attended by family members of abductees, including Takuya Yokota, the younger brother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted in 1977, as well as members of a bipartisan group of lawmakers seeking the return of abductees. They briefed Takaichi on the results of their visit to the United States last month.

“[Takaichi] said she had secured a commitment of strong support on the abduction issue at the U.S.-Japan summit,” lawmaker Katsunobu Kato, a member of the bipartisan group, told reporters after the meeting.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]