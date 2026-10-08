Takaichi asks Trump to help broker Kim Jong-un summit over abductee issue

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Lee holds summit with Egypt's El-Sisi to discuss economic cooperation
The Egyptian leader is on a three-day state visit, his first to the country since 2016, with talks expected to cover trade and investment.
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Visa delays expose Korea-U.S. trust crisis (KOR)
Blocked visas for Korean intelligence officials underscore widening strains over trade, investment and security between Seoul and Washington.
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North Korea rallies public loyalty ahead of Workers' Party anniversary
Pyongyang is staging labor meetings, art events and museum visits before the ruling party's 81st founding anniversary.
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Vance cites Korea’s ‘political dynamics’ as Alaska LNG decision remains unsettled
The U.S. vice president said unspecified political considerations in Seoul could affect the proposed Alaska gas project as Korea reviews its commercial viability.