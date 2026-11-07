Russian strikes batter Kyiv power, bridge

Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7. REUTERS/YONHAP

Russian missile and drone attacks damaged energy facilities and a major Dnieper River bridge near Kyiv, killing one person and wounding eight.

Russian forces launched missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight, damaging energy infrastructure and a major bridge across the Dnieper River, officials said on Saturday.

Explosions rocked the city as Russia fired multiple waves of ballistic missiles, several of them hitting the Northern Bridge, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

He described an “extremely ⁠difficult” situation for power, heating and water supplies in Kyiv, where temperatures hovered near freezing on Saturday morning. Governor Tymur Tkachenko ⁠said energy facilities in at least three districts of the Kyiv region had been hit.

One person was killed and eight people including a child were wounded in the overnight attack, which also damaged homes and nonresidential buildings, authorities said.

Moscow's defense ministry said it carried out a massive strike on what it described as targets in Ukraine's military-industrial sector, as well as energy ⁠and transport infrastructure in and around Kyiv.

Russia has stepped up air attacks on Ukraine as its ground offensive has largely stalled, pounding ⁠energy infrastructure in major cities with ⁠difficult-to-intercept missiles and drones more than four and a half years into its full-scale invasion.

It has expanded its campaign in recent weeks to target Kyiv's bridges, snarling traffic in the city of more ⁠than 3 million.

Saturday's strikes also damaged ⁠energy infrastructure ⁠in the central Zhytomyr region, the regional governor and Russia's defense ministry said.

They come days before a new round of three-way talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, between Ukrainian and Russian officials, as part of a U.S.-backed peace push that has so far yielded few results.





Yonhap