Rescue efforts continue after deadly 7.1 earthquake in Japan

Rescuers work is underway at a collapsed house in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after an earthquake. AP/YONHAP

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead in Kumamoto Prefecture — on the southwestern island of Kyushu — as of 8:30 a.m.

Rescue and restoration efforts continued in Japan on Wednesday after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture on the southwestern island of Kyushu a day earlier.

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead as of 8:30 a.m.

The earthquake struck at around 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday and was the largest to hit the region since 2016. People from as far away as Korea and parts of eastern China reported feeling the earthquake’s tremors.

In Kumamoto, buildings, bridges, roads, homes, shops and factories have collapsed, including a shopping mall where more than a dozen people were at one point trapped.

Some 4,600 personnel have been deployed, according to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Rescue workers search for people trapped inside the damaged Aeon Mall in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 28, after an earthquake triggered an explosion and partially collapsed the building. REUTERS/YONHAP Emergency workers continue their rescue efforts at the damaged Aeon Mall in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after an earthquake. REUTERS/YONHAP

The collapsed worship hall of Yatshushiro Shrine in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after after an earthquake REUTERS/YONHAP

A damaged highway in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after an earthquake AP/YONHAP

A crack runs through the ground in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after an earthquake. AP/YONHAP

A damaged bridge in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after an earthquake REUTERS/YONHAP

A police passes by the collapsed storehouse of Shohinken, a nationally designated place of scenic beauty, in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after an earthquake. AP/YONHAP

A resident talks with a neighbor beside a collapsed concrete block wall of his house in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after an earthquake. REUTERS/YONHAP

Debris from the damaged Aeon Mall, where an explosion occurred after an earthquake, litters a road in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29. REUTERS/YONHAP

A collapsed chimney of the Nippon Paper Industries' Yatsushiro factory in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after an earthquake AP/YONHAP

An aerial image of the damaged chimney of the Nippon Paper Industries' Yatsushiro factory in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, a day after an earthquake AP/YONHAP

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]