Repairs finished on Korean cargo ship hit in Strait of Hormuz missile attack

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Trump says Iran MOU is over, warns U.S. may reimpose naval blockade
At the NATO summit, Trump said the U.S.-Iran memorandum is finished and warned Washington could restore a naval blockade after new strikes on Iranian targets.
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U.S. revokes general license for Iranian oil sales amid rising tensions in Strait of Hormuz
Washington withdrew a temporary permit for Iranian oil sales after reported tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz raised fears for diplomacy and global energy flows.
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Ex-U.S. official calls for diversification strategy for Korea's chip sector amid Hormuz disruptions
A former U.S. official warned that prolonged Strait of Hormuz disruptions could hit Korea’s chip industry unless it further diversifies helium and other specialty gas supplies.
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Price at the pump drops below 2,000 won threshold
Gasoline prices dropped under 2,000 won per liter ($4.90 per gallon) for the first time in more than two months as lower government caps and weaker global oil prices reached consumers.