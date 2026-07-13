Repairs finished on Korean cargo ship hit in Strait of Hormuz missile attack

The HMM Namu has completed repairs in Dubai, but renewed regional tensions may delay its return to service.

Repairs have been completed on the Korean-operated cargo ship HMM Namu, which was struck in a military attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

The HMM Namu, which has been docked at a port in Dubai, recently completed all repair work, according to the government on Monday. The repairs were finished about two months after the vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on May 4.

A total of 26 Korean vessels were stranded inside the Strait of Hormuz after the waterway was closed amid the military conflict in the Middle East. The Namu was the only Korean vessel to come under military attack.

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The attack triggered an explosion and fire aboard the vessel, which was later towed to the port in Dubai.

A government investigation team dispatched to the United Arab Emirates concluded that the vessel had been struck in a military attack. Investigators also determined that the projectile that hit the ship was an Iranian anti-ship missile.

Following a cease-fire agreement between the United States and Iran, 24 Korean vessels that had remained in the Strait of Hormuz safely exited the waterway. The HMM Namu, however, remained in Dubai while undergoing repairs.

Although repairs have now been completed, the HMM Namu is unlikely to resume operations immediately.

Tensions in the region have escalated again after the United States launched military operations following a recent Iranian attack on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has since warned that it could once again close the strategic waterway.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]