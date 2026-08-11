Pentagon official renews calls for allies' greater defense contributions

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby speaks during a forum in Washington, D.C., on March 4. YONHAP

A senior U.S. defense official said Washington is deepening its Indo-Pacific commitment while expecting allies to increase military contributions and avoid security groupings that sideline America.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby reiterated calls Monday for Asian allies to make greater defense contributions, stressing that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration seeks partnerships, "not dependencies," and that the United States can no longer be "taken for granted."

Colby, a senior Pentagon official, made the remarks at the Stratbase Institute — a Philippine think tank in Manila — reassuring allies that America is "digging in" to ensure a "favorable balance of power" in Asia amid lingering concerns that Trump's "America First" policy could mean less U.S. engagement in the region.

He also cautioned against middle-power countries forming alliances "designed to exclude America," saying that those groupings should integrate and be complementary with the United States'. He did not name those countries, though.

"In Manila, I intend to deliver a clear message [...] that America's interests are more engaged than ever in the Indo-Pacific, and that we at the Department of War are concentrated on ensuring those interests are stoutly defended," he said.

"This means a strong and growing U.S. investment in the region. But it is also coupled with a newfound but common sense expectation of much greater effort and contribution by our allies and partners. Not in a hectoring or unbalanced way. To the contrary, in a spirit of partnership, not dependency."

Stressing America's "vital" interests in the Indo-Pacific, Colby made clear that America is "definitely not disengaging from Asia."

Doubts have lingered over the U.S. commitment to the region as the Trump administration remains focused on the war in the Middle East, while its strategic focus on the Western Hemisphere under its "America First" policy has raised questions over the future of cooperation with allies and partners in Asia.

Elbridge Colby, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, speaks during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at his office in Washington on April 23, 2024. JOONGANG ILBO

"Our vital national interests dictate our enduring presence here. What the commentariat frequently misinterprets as 'disengagement' or 'retrenchment' is, in reality, a disciplined and necessary strategic prioritization," he added.

"We are not leaving; in fact, we are digging in, to ensure a favorable balance of power where it matters most."

The Pentagon official pointed out the United States' "driving" and "abiding" purpose of maintaining a "favorable balance of power" in the Indo-Pacific, but he did not mention China by name.

To achieve the goal, he underscored the need for cooperation with allies and partners to build a robust posture of "deterrence by denial" along the first island chain — a strategy under which an enemy is made to believe an attack is unlikely to succeed because it would be denied.

His remarks suggested that the United States seeks to prevent China from projecting its military power beyond the first island chain — a string of islands stretching from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines that is seen as a crucial line of defense for America to maintain its leadership in the region amid China's growing assertiveness.

Colby also touched on middle-power countries seeking to build security partnerships amid questions over American reliability.

"It is to counsel rejecting the delusion of fashionable but superficial ideas like middle power alliances designed to exclude America. To be clear, we encourage collaboration among allies and partners," he said.

"But such efforts by our allies and close partners should integrate and be complementary with America's — not vainly and futilely seek to exclude or supplant us."





Yonhap