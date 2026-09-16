Over 300 Korean workers challenging Trump administration over last year's immigration raid in Georgia: CNN

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Delivery firm allegedly traded info on illegal drivers at rival agencies to protect its own workers
The Justice Ministry is investigating claims that a Gwangju immigration employee "spared" a local delivery firm in exchange for tips on illegal foreign workers at other companies.
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Foreign national jumps into sea to flee Coast Guard check, two others found hiding aboard
Coast Guard officers in Boryeong detained three Vietnamese nationals who had overstayed their visas, including one who jumped overboard during an inspection.
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Korea's population totals edge up due to immigration
New census data showed foreign residents accounting for a record 4.1 percent of the population, offsetting a low birth rate and large cohort of older adults.
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Korea extends group tourist visa fee waivers for six countries through year-end
Under the extended program, visa issuance fees will be waived for group tourists coming from China, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.