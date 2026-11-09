Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with suspected Chinese spy as board launches probe

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, sits next to Alice Huang, who is suspected of spying for China, at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2024, in this photo from Netthunder's LinkedIn. SCREEN CAPTURE

The company says independent directors will review allegations after Huang told employees he had been unfaithful to his wife.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an extramarital affair with a Chinese entrepreneur suspected of spying for Chinese intelligence, after reports emerged of her alleged ties to China's intelligence agency.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang said in a message sent to Nvidia employees Sunday. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Huang said his family had shown him love and support throughout his life, yet he had let them down. He pledged to take full responsibility for his actions and accept criticism.

“To my wife and family: I love you,” Huang said. “I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.”

He also asked the public to respect his family's privacy and emphasized that they bore no responsibility for the matter.

Addressing national security concerns, Huang pledged to protect both Nvidia and U.S. security interests.

Huang also addressed his leadership of the company.

“Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life,” Huang said. “My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.”

Still, Nvidia's board of directors also announced an independent investigation into the allegations.

“The Nvidia Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort,” Nvidia's board of directors announced in an official statement Sunday.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduces the Vera Rubin architecture during a keynote speech on the sidelines of the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 1. REUTERS/YONHAP

The board said the investigation would be overseen by a committee of independent directors assisted by outside independent counsel and that Huang had pledged to “fully support."

“The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders,” the company said.

“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information.”

“The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate,” the company added.

The statements came after allegations surfaced that Huang had been romantically involved with Alice Huang, also known by her Chinese name Huang Le, a Chinese business executive suspected of working as a spy for China's Ministry of State Security.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Alice Huang leave a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025, in this photo from Taiwanese media outlet Nownews. SCREEN CAPTURE

Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data center company MegaSpeed, had reportedly been under surveillance by U.S. intelligence authorities over suspicions that she approached the Nvidia chief to obtain confidential information about advanced AI chips and developments within the U.S. government.

The two were spotted sitting together and drinking at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, in June 2024. Media reports also emerged that U.S. intelligence agencies believed the two were romantically involved.

When the allegations first surfaced publicly on Oct. 29, Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo dismissed suggestions of an inappropriate relationship.

“Jensen Haung’s interactions with Alice Huang are not unusual or unexpected,” Rizzo said. “Meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job. Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year.”





BY KIM JI-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]