Nvidia board reportedly preparing to oust Jensen Huang amid affair, espionage allegations

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang waits for a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of Coherent's manufacturing facility to begin on June 16 in Sherman, Texas. AP/YONHAP

The latest report alleges Huang had a relationship with a senior Nvidia executive, while U.S. lawmakers seek a closed-door briefing on his contacts with Alice Huang.

Nvidia's board of directors is reportedly preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang amid an extramarital affair scandal involving allegations of Chinese espionage.

Nvidia's board could meet as early as Wednesday local time to decide Huang's future at the company, according to a Wall Street Journal report published that day, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes after Huang admitted to an extramarital affair. Nvidia later announced it would launch an independent investigation into allegations that the affair was part of a foreign intelligence operation targeting him. The woman allegedly involved in the affair was identified in reports as Alice Huang, also known by her Chinese name Huang Le, who is suspected of being a Chinese intelligence agent.

Fresh allegations also emerged that Jensen Huang had been involved in an extramarital relationship with a female Nvidia executive who reported directly to him.

Nvidia's board had previously taken a cautious approach to the CEO's potential dismissal while launching an investigation into the earlier extramarital affair. However, the latest accusations appear to have pushed the board to seek his removal.

The New York Times reported earlier Wednesday that Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. Powell is also married.

The two were reportedly seen showing affection at a hotel near the conference venue during Nvidia's annual GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California, in March.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang waves after arriving at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on June 5. NEWS1

A person at the scene recorded the encounter on a mobile phone, after which Jensen Huang's security team reportedly isolated the person and required them to sign a nondisclosure agreement, three people who were briefed on the incident said.

When The New York Times called Jensen Huang to ask about his relationship with Powell, he said, "I don't think you should be talking to me directly," before hanging up.

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and oversees programs applying the company's chip technology to higher education and health care, particularly medical imaging equipment. She was promoted to senior director of AI business development in 2016 and became vice president of health care in late 2017.

U.S. congressional lawmakers have also demanded that Jensen Huang testify at a closed-door briefing about his interactions with Alice Huang.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



