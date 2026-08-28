 IAEA chief backs potential Trump-Kim meeting, calls it 'very important': Report

Read more
-
North denounces potential U.S. sale of arms to South as proof of persistent 'hostile moves’
The state media responded to the pending deal on missiles and guidance units along with a budget for documenting human rights abuses in North Korea.
-
U.S. State Dept. reaffirms commitment to 'complete' denuclearization of North Korea
The U.S. State Department said Washington remains committed to North Korea's complete denuclearization amid questions over renewed Trump-Kim diplomacy.
-
Kim stays silent on Trump while tightening North Korea’s home front
Analysts say Pyongyang’s focus on economic targets and internal discipline may be intended to strengthen its position before any renewed negotiations with Washington.
-
'North Korean denuclearization' disappears from South Korea-U.S. call (KOR)
The omission raises concerns that renewed talks with Pyongyang could prioritize arms control over North Korea's denuclearization.