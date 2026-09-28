Man believed to be Korean swept away in floods in Thailand

Cars are submerged on a flooded street during heavy rain in Bangkok on Sept. 26. REUTERS/YONHAP

Local authorities are working with immigration authorities to identify and search for the two men who were with the missing man and left the scene.

A man believed to be a Korean national has gone missing after floodwaters swept him into a drainage channel near the Thai resort city of Pattaya on Thursday. The two men who were with him left the scene and have not been found.

The three men were walking along a flooded road in Nong Prue in Chonburi Province, near Pattaya, at around 5 a.m. when one disappeared, The Pattaya News reported on Sunday.

Nearby CCTV footage showed two of the men falling into a roadside drainage channel. One managed to climb back onto the road, but the current swept the other away.

Heavy rain had poured down on Pattaya for more than an hour at the time of the man’s disappearance, flooding streets in the area.

Local authorities deployed divers and searched drainage channels and nearby waterways after the incident but found no trace of the missing man.

The two men who were with him reportedly left without notifying or contacting authorities. Their whereabouts have not been confirmed.

Local police searched a house about 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the scene the following day. Inside, officers found wet clothing believed to match what the two men in the CCTV footage had been wearing.

They also found computer equipment, including three apparently new desktop computer sets, and ordinary household items.

The owner of the house told police that three Korean men had signed a one-year lease and moved in on Sept. 12.

A man wades through a flooded area with belongings during heavy rain in Bangkok on Sept. 27. REUTERS/YONHAP

Police are trying to determine whether the three Korean tenants are the same men seen in the CCTV footage. They are also working with immigration authorities to identify and search for the two men who left the scene and investigate the origin and intended use of the computer equipment found inside the house.

Bangkok was also battered by nearly 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rain over 48 hours from Thursday to Saturday. Homes, buildings and roads were flooded across the capital. Traffic was disrupted, and some businesses closed.

The state-run Government Savings Bank temporarily closed some branches in Bangkok and surrounding areas on Saturday due to the flooding.

Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt declared all 50 districts of the capital flood disaster zones that day. Authorities opened more than 200 shelters to evacuate 4,200 flood victims.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration operated its drainage pumps at full capacity of 1,200 cubic meters per second (42,377.6 cubic feet per second) to clear the floodwater.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who had been scheduled to return from Britain on Sunday, returned early to oversee the flood response and visit affected areas.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]