Grammy-winning singer EJAE and the hit animated film’s characters will make an appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has been moved to Saturday due to inclement weather.

“KPop Demon Hunters,” the 2025 Netflix animated film that has become a flagship of Korean content, is set to return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this year.

EJAE, a singer-songwriter, is among this year's performers, department store chain and organizer of the parade Macy's said on its website Wednesday. EJAE rose to global fame as the singer and cowriter of “Golden” (2025), a song in the movie, and won Best Song Written For Visual Media at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Parade balloons of Derpy, a blue tiger spirit, and Sussie, a magpie, both from the film, will also appear in the parade, according to Disney, which takes part every year. Derpy and Sussie also appeared in last year's parade.

This year's event, however, has been pushed back two days from its original date of Thursday to Saturday because of a forecast of storms with strong winds, per local reports citing the New York City government, Macy's and the parade’s broadcaster NBC.

It is the first time in the parade's 100-year history that it will take place on a day other than Thanksgiving.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued high wind and coastal flood warnings for the New York area from Thursday through Friday. Wind gusts on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, were forecast to reach up to 93 kilometers per hour (58 miles per hour), with sustained winds of 64 kilometers per hour.

Under New York City rules, giant balloons cannot fly in the parade if sustained winds exceed about 37 kilometers per hour or if gusts exceed about 55 kilometers per hour.

With the parade postponed, NBC will air a recording of last year's parade on Thanksgiving Day instead.

Macy's plans to start the parade at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



