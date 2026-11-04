Korea will not be affected by NASA's Swift telescope crashing back to earth: KASA

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Danuri captures before-and-after images of Falcon 9 debris impact
Korea’s lunar orbiter photographed a spent Falcon 9 stage before and after it struck the moon, offering scientists an unusually close record of surface changes.
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NASA lunar base program chief visits Seoul
Carlos Garcia-Galan shared Artemis lunar base timelines as Korea and the United States seek to deepen private-sector space cooperation.
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Artemis II's lunar flyby — in pictures
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Artemis II astronauts make long-distance call to the space station as they head home from the moon