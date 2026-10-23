Justin Bieber makes surprise visit to Korea after 13 years

The Canadian pop star arrived with his wife, Hailey Bieber, as his Skylrk pop-up store opened in Seoul's Seongsu neighborhood.

Published
Justin Bieber arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Justin Bieber arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber made an unannounced visit to Korea on Friday, marking his first trip to the country in about 13 years.

Bieber shared his arrival on social media with the caption, "Made it to Seoul," alongside a photo taken while traveling through the Korean capital. He arrived at Incheon International Airport with his wife, model Hailey Bieber, in the early hours of Friday, according to local media reports.

The 32-year-old singer last performed in Korea in 2013, though he made a virtual appearance at the Weverse Con Festival, a music festival hosted by K-pop powerhouse HYBE, in late 2021.

Related Article

While the exact purpose of Bieber's trip was not immediately disclosed, his visit coincides with a Seoul pop-up store for Skylrk, the fashion and lifestyle brand he co-founded. He later posted photos of himself at the store on social media, fueling speculation that his trip was tied to the event.

The store opened Thursday in the trendy Seongsu neighborhood in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, and runs through Sunday.


Yonhap

justin bieber seongsu world talk of the town

Read more

See more articles