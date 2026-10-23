Justin Bieber makes surprise visit to Korea after 13 years

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Blackpink's Lisa drops first solo EP 'Press Play'
The six-track album follows her debut full-length album "Alter Ego," which was released in February last year, and includes "Tarantino," "Sawadika," "V12," "Cobra," "Cut U Off" and "Sweat."
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Paul Kim eyes global audience with first U.S. single 'Love Me Hard'
The ballad singer releases his first U.S. single, an all-English song about pursuing love wholeheartedly.
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Former DAY6 member eaJ releases new EP exploring love, self-discovery
The former DAY6 member’s new EP explores anxiety, self-discovery and love while supporting youth mental health treatment.
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BTS, Stray Kids, G-Dragon and aespa headline star-studded K-pop exhibition in Seoul
“D'Festa The Origin” opens Friday at IFC Mall, tracing BTS, G-Dragon and other major acts from trainee days to global fame.