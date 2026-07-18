Iran threatens to close Strait of Hormuz following claims of tanker explosion

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North denounces U.S.-led Rimpac exercises, calling them 'a blatant war rehearsal'
Pyongyang condemned the multinational military exercises and warned of “proportional countermeasures” as South Korea led the maritime command.
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Fourteenth Korean oil tanker successfully transits through Red Sea
The Korean government has been rerouting shipments away from the Strait of Hormuz amid the continued conflict in the Middle East.
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U.S. finalizes four-year cap on international student stays
New rules from the Trump administration will limit most students and exchange visitors to four years unless they go through “rigorous vetting” for an extension.
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A tale of two envoys: Kang Kyung-wha back in Seoul and new U.S. ambassador to arrive soon as key alliance tasks await
As the next U.S. ambassador arrives in Seoul and South Korea's ambassador returns from Washington, disputes over Coupang, tariffs, nuclear talks and a new content law are testing the alliance.