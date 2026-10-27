Human rights group urges Korea to ease restrictions on proposed abortion pill rules

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Contest for AI films, videos to take place in Seoul
A December contest in Seoul will select generative AI films and videos for a chance to compete in the Silicon Valley finals.
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48 riot police units to be deployed during local election ballots inspection
Special counsel Lee Tae-han's team is set to visit a gymnasium to examine 2.47 million ballots, surveillance camera footage and other material as part of its probe into the ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections.
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Kakao T faces 283 consumer complaints over five years as taxi refunds remain difficult
Only 36 percent of 283 consumer complaints against Korea's dominant taxi-hailing platform resulted in compensation or refunds.
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Korea's youth employment gap with OECD's average hits record high
Average employment rate for those aged 15 to 24 across Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member countries was 43.2 percent in 2024, while Korea's reached 26.8 percent.