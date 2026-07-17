Fourteenth Korean oil tanker successfully transits through Red Sea

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Repairs finished on Korean cargo ship hit in Strait of Hormuz missile attack
The HMM Namu has completed repairs in Dubai, but renewed regional tensions may delay its return to service.
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Trump says Iran MOU is over, warns U.S. may reimpose naval blockade
At the NATO summit, Trump said the U.S.-Iran memorandum is finished and warned Washington could restore a naval blockade after new strikes on Iranian targets.
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U.S. revokes general license for Iranian oil sales amid rising tensions in Strait of Hormuz
Washington withdrew a temporary permit for Iranian oil sales after reported tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz raised fears for diplomacy and global energy flows.
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Ex-U.S. official calls for diversification strategy for Korea's chip sector amid Hormuz disruptions
A former U.S. official warned that prolonged Strait of Hormuz disruptions could hit Korea’s chip industry unless it further diversifies helium and other specialty gas supplies.